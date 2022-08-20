Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 56-year-old, who is best known for starring as Inspector Alan Banks in crime drama series DCI Banks, is facing a trial after denying the allegation at Newcastle Magistrates Court on August 10.

A statement from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Stephen Tompkinson, aged 56, of Beech Grove, Whitley Bay, appeared before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday August 10 to face a single charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

“He pleaded not guilty to the charge and will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday September 7.”

Tompkinson became a household name after starring as Father Peter Clifford in 1996’s Ballykissangel, set in a rural village in the Republic of Ireland, in the same year appearing in hit film Brassed Off about a band comprising closure-threatened pit workers, as character Phil.

Other notable TV credits include Drop The Dead Donkey in which he played a rogue reporter Damien Day, Wild At Heart, Minder, New Tricks, Grafters and Ted And Alice.

He also appeared in ITV’s DCI Banks for six years until the show was axed in 2016.

Tompkinson, who recently starred in a stage adaptation of Educating Rita as Frank Bryant opposite his real-life partner Jess Johnson., is due to feature in ITV drama The Long Shadow about Yorkshire ripper Peter Sutcliffe later this year.

The actor was born in Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, in October 1965.

His representatives have been contacted for comment.

The incident is reported to have occurred outside a house where he was residing in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, in May last year.

Stephen faces a GBH charge with a maximum five-year jail sentence if he is convicted.

However, the actor denies the charge.

The alleged victim is said to have a double skull fracture and is unable to work because of it.

The actor is originally from Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, but moved to Scarborough when he was young.