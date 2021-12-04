Emergency services were called out to a seriously injured man at Academy Park around 8:50pm on Thursday. A man, now named as Douglas Forbes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe that he was dropped off in the area by a taxi, after he spent the hours before in the city centre with friends.

Police have named Douglas Forbes, 78, as the man who was found fatally injured at Academy Park in Edinburgh on Thursday night.

Police are currently trying to piece together Mr Forbes’ last movements.

Detective Inspector Jonny Wright from Gayfield CID said: “We are still working to establish how Douglas came to sustain his injuries.

“We would like anyone who was out with Douglas on Thursday, December 2, and for the taxi driver who dropped him off, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“This can be done by contacting 101, quoting incident number 3329 of 2 December 2021.”

