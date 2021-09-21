Aberdeen man dies in hospital weeks after being hit during police car chase

The 48-year-old man, who has not been named, was walking on Great Northern Road at 2pm on Monday, August 16, when he was hit by a black Seat Leon Cupra.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by paramedics for treatment, but died there on Saturday, September 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland said its officers were chasing the Cupra after its driver failed to stop in the Northfield area of the city a short time before the crash.

The road was closed for nine hours while specialist collision investigation work was carried out.

The Cupra was found abandoned a short time later in St Machar Place.

Police have now confirmed that a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, September 21.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Around 2pm on Monday, August 16, 2021, a black Seat Leon Cupra failed to stop for police in the Northfield area of Aberdeen near the junction with Moir Drive.

The matter has also been referred to the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC) with respect to any prior police involvement, as is standard procedure.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.