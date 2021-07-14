According to police, an Irish Red Setter was attacked by an aggressive dog at the football pitches on Great Southern Road, Aberdeen, on Sunday, 6 June.

The Irish Red Setter reportedly suffered serious injuries as a result, but is continuing to recover.

The 25-year-old woman is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Police have confirmed that a 25-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a dog attack in Aberdeen.

Constable Mike Tindal said: “I’d like to thank the public for their response to our original appeal for information.”

