The car – a Black Seat Leon Cupra – failed to stop for officers at around 2pm on Monday, August 16, in the Northfield area of Aberdeen, close to the junction with Moir Drive, and subsequently hit a pedestrian while officers were in pursuit.

The 48-year-old man was struck on Great Northern Road and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. There have been no updates on his condition.

The road was closed for around nine hours while a collision investigation was carried out.

Shortly after the accident the car was discovered abandoned in St Machar Place and enquiries – including a public appeal – are now ongoing to find the driver and the passenger.

Detective Inspector Jamie Sherlock said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we urge anyone who may have seen what happened to get in touch.

"In particular, we ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the Seat, before and after the crash, to contact officers.”

If you have any information on this incident, or if you can assist in the investigation in any way, you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1752 of Monday, August 16, 2021.

Alternatively, If you have information to share but would like to remain anonymous you can contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

