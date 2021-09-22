The crash on Monday August 16 saw the vehicle, first spotted in the Northfield area of Aberdeen, involved in a collision with the pedestrian on Great Northern Road.
The pedestrian, a 48-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries but died in hospital on September 11.
Shaun Rimmer, 28, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with a string of road traffic offences, including causing death by dangerous driving.
He is also charged with driving a stolen vehicle, driving while banned and without insurance and failing to stop at the request of police.
Rimmer made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.
Police Scotland said the matter has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner with respect to any prior police involvement.