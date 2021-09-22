The crash on Monday August 16 saw the vehicle, first spotted in the Northfield area of Aberdeen, involved in a collision with the pedestrian on Great Northern Road.

The pedestrian, a 48-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries but died in hospital on September 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Rimmer, 28, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with a string of road traffic offences, including causing death by dangerous driving.

The crash involved a collision with a pedestrian on Great Northern Road who later died in hospital (Photo: Google Maps).

He is also charged with driving a stolen vehicle, driving while banned and without insurance and failing to stop at the request of police.

Rimmer made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.

Police Scotland said the matter has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner with respect to any prior police involvement.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.