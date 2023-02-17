Abduction accused charged with child sex assault

A man accused of abducting a girl in the Borders is facing further charges including sexually assaulting a child.

Andrew Miller is taken from Selkirk Sheriff Court last week

Andrew Miller, 53, made his second appearance in court by video link yesterday.

He was charged with abduction when he appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, and yesterday faced further charges during the hearing at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

He has now been accused of offences under Section 19, 20, 23 and 25 of the Sexual Offences Scotland Act.

He is also facing a charge under the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010 under a section covering threatening or abusive behaviour.