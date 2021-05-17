A89 Airdrie Road: Young woman dies after crash on Lanarkshire road

A 22-year-old woman has died in a crash near Caldercruix.

By Conor Marlborough
Monday, 17th May 2021, 6:13 pm

The woman, who has not been named publicly, was struck by a vehicle while walking on the A89 Airdrie Road at around 11:45pm on Sunday, May 16.

She was pronounced dead by ambulance crews at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Appealing for witnesses, Police Scotland said the crash happened near to the Woodside Road junction.

The road remains closed while officers continue their investigation.

Read More

Read More
'No officer deserves this': Scottish Police Federation chief condemns Rangers ti...

Detective Constable Lyndsay McKinnon, of Coatbridge CID, asked for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

She said: “This was a serious incident and our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the woman who lost her life.

Appealing for witnesses, Police Scotland said the crash happened near to the Woodside Road junction with Airdrie Road.

“Our enquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.

“We are particularly interested to speak to anyone who was on the A89 before the crash, and may have seen the deceased walking.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.