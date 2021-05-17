The woman, who has not been named publicly, was struck by a vehicle while walking on the A89 Airdrie Road at around 11:45pm on Sunday, May 16.
She was pronounced dead by ambulance crews at the scene.
Appealing for witnesses, Police Scotland said the crash happened near to the Woodside Road junction.
The road remains closed while officers continue their investigation.
Detective Constable Lyndsay McKinnon, of Coatbridge CID, asked for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
She said: “This was a serious incident and our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the woman who lost her life.
“Our enquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.
“We are particularly interested to speak to anyone who was on the A89 before the crash, and may have seen the deceased walking.”