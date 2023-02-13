A woman has been taken to hospital after being shot with an air rifle.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 73-year-old woman was injured after being shot with air rifle pellets.

The incident happened in the Beveridge Row area of Belhaven, Dunbar around 2.20pm on Sunday February 12.

The woman was injured while she was walking near to the junction with Edinburgh Road.

She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and has since been discharged.

Detective Sergeant Marion Anderson said: “The woman involved was left badly shaken and shocked as a result of this incident and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We would urge anyone who was in the area of Beveridge Row, Edinburgh Road or Belhaven Caravan Park around 2.20pm on Sunday afternoon to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around that time.