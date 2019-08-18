20-year-old in hospital after horror crash between motorbike and car in Edinburgh

A 20-year-old man was last night being treated in hospital after a horror crash between a motorbike and a car in Muirhouse on Saturday evening.

The Yamaha motorbike, which had earlier been reported stolen, was involved in a collision with a Nissan Juke on Muirhouse Parkway at around 6pm.

The motorbike rider was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was being treated for multiple injuries, It is understood the occupants of the car, including three children, were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Pictures of the toppled bike, mangled railings and debris left on the road were posted on the TRIM and Friends of West Pilton Facebook page.

The Evening News understands the Yamaha Mt-10 motorbike involved was reported stolen on Queen Street.