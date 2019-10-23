13-year-old girl shot in face with air gun in Edinburgh street

Have your say

A YOUNG girl was shot in the face with an air gun in a row between gangs of youths.

The 13-year-old suffered a minor injury to her nose yesterday afternoon in Pilton Gardens.

She is understood to have been caught up in a disturbance between groups of teens.

The pellet is understood to have left a red mark on her nose which is expected to heal within days.

The girl miraculously avoided serious injury as the pellet missed her eyes by millimetres.

Police confirmed officers are investigating and that "inquiries are ongoing".

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.