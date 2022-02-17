Festive period 101 call times suffered as Covid-19 caused half of police control room staff absences

The figures, obtained by The Scotsman through freedom of information legislation, show Covid-19 was responsible for around half of all absences among control room staff around the turn of the year as the pandemic hurt public services.

It comes as opposition parties called for the 101 service to be properly funded to ensure no call is left unanswered by police staff.

The average Covid-19 related absence among control room staff in October and November was around three per cent, with overall absences for any reason between 12 and 15 per cent.

Police Scotland control room absences saw 101 call answering times suffer around the turn of the year.

In December and January, with Omicron running rampant, Covid-19 absences rose to a high of almost nine per cent in week of December 28 and 13 per cent in the week beginning January 4.

With overall absences – which include holidays – up to 18 per cent the week beginning December 28 and more than 22 per cent in January 4, Covid-19 was responsible for around half of all staff absences.

This resulted in longer waiting times for those ringing 101, although performance improved in January as the number of Covid-19 absences reduced to around four per cent as of January 22.

In December, the average 101 call took 2 minutes and 37 seconds to be answered, with a longest wait of an hour and 12 minutes.

This was significantly worse than the November average figure of 1 minute and 37 seconds, with January seeing an improvement on December to 1 minute 43 seconds.

However, due to around 60,000 fewer calls per month in December against much of the summer months, this figure was not the worst average for the year.

Pauline McNeill, Scottish Labour’s justice spokesperson said “swift and timeous” responses to 101 calls were crucial and the figures were “very concerning”

She added: “It’s all too clear that despite the best efforts of staff, the impact of the pandemic has led to waiting times sky-rocketing.

“The only way to prevent this from re-occurring is to ensure that proper staff levels are maintained, staff are adequately protected, and that absences are quickly covered.”

Liberal Democrat deputy leader and former police officer, Wendy Chamberlain, echoed the concerns and said Covid caused disruption to 101.

She said: “Services like 101 are crucial: people calling the police simply cannot be left on hold. Covid is still very much a reality and more absences a possibility.

"101 services urgently need more resources and funds to be fully operational and to serve the public who need it.”

Scottish Conservative justice spokesperson, Jamie Greene, added: “Our police officers are doing their best under severe pressure, but these absences could well have increased the risk of serious incidents being missed.

“SNP Ministers have repeatedly failed to give Police Scotland the resources they need to answer calls as quickly as possible.”

Chief superintendent, Roddy Newbigging, said there had been significant investment in new technology to strengthen the 101 and 999 call handling.

He added: “At the end of last year, we introduced a range of measures to boost our 101 and 999 services, both of which performed well over the festive period against a backdrop of high demand and significant absence.

"While we prioritised 999 calls throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we have maintained our 101 service despite high levels of absence and reduced capacity due to physical distancing.”

