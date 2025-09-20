Couple who died in A9 crash during trip to Highlands named by police

The couple, from Norfolk, died at the scene of the collision on Monday.

A couple who died in a crash on the A9 while visiting The Highlands have been named.

Teresa Dyer and Gareth Watts died on Monday when their car was involved in a collision with a white Ford Fiesta and a white Vauxhaull Vivaro near The Slochd around 7.10am.

Ms Dyer, 45, and Mr Watts, 43, from Norfolk, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The two male occupants of the van were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment and later discharged.

The road was closed for around seven hours to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Teresa and Gareth, who have asked for privacy at this time.

"Our investigation to establish what led to this collision is ongoing. We would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage from around that time, which would assist our enquiry, to get in touch.

"Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0441 of 15 September, 2025."