Glasgow has been named the friendliest city in the UK in 2025, according to readers of a global travel magazine.

International magazine Conde Nast Traveller has published their annual list of the UK’s most friendliest cities.

Glasgow has come out on top for the second year in a row.

The city was ranked above the likes of Liverpool, Belfast and Manchester.

Edinburgh and Aberdeen also made the 2025 shortlist.

Glasgow has been named the friendliest city in the UK. | PA

Speaking about the city, Conde Nast Traveller said: “Glasgow successfully defends its 2024 title to once again be crowned the UK’s friendliest city, with a convincing win, beating second-placed Manchester by almost four points.

“As Scotland’s most populated city, this city represents the crème de la crème of the nation’s heartfelt hospitality, so expect to encounter generous people wherever you go.

“Aside from being sociable, Glaswegians also have a reputation for knowing how to party. Think of cool cocktail bars, historic boozers, and, the cherry on top, legendary music venues, which have given rise to Glasgow's UNESCO City of Music status.

“Art lovers are also spoilt for choice by the thousands of masterpieces housed across extravagant galleries, or for something more spontaneous, follow the colourful trail of street murals littered across the centre. With so much to offer, we challenge you to resist the irresistible Glaswegian charm.”

Edinburgh also made it on the Conde Nast list. | PA

Edinburgh took the spot of third friendliest city in the UK, according to readers.

This is the third time the city’s earned third place.

Conde Nast Traveller said: “Earning the bronze medal for the third year in a row, Edinburgh is a consistent favourite with our readers, and it’s easy to see why.

“The Scottish capital is good-humoured, open-minded, and pulsing with creative energy, while widespread patriotism means that all are eager to provide superb standards of hospitality as well.

“Head up to Edinburgh during the Fringe, famed for being the world’s largest arts festival, and witness the cobbled streets come alive with every talent imaginable.

“Here you can discover the pinnacle of Edinburgh’s playful yet supportive atmosphere, as residents and visitors unite to celebrate remarkably experimental performers, from singing impressionists and feminist DJs to witty circus troops.”