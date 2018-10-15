Concern as knife confiscated from child, 6, at Scottish primary school

A child aged SIX had a knife confiscated after taking it to school.

Highland Council has confirmed an internal inquiry has been launched following the incident at an Inverness primary school.

The youngster took the weapon into the school grounds and showed friends.

A teacher was quickly informed and confiscated the blade.

A council spokeswoman said: “This is an internal matter for the school/education authority and is not a police matter.”

But one parent, who did not wish to be identified, accused the school and council of trying to “cover up” the incident.

City councillor Ron McWilliam, however, insisted school staff and police knew how to handle such cases, and added: "Pupils generally understand the seriousness of carrying knives and I am confident that in the event a child makes such a mistake that teachers will respond appropriately.

They added: “I am concerned if this six-year old will turn the knife on our son or daughter.”

Over the last two months, two schools in Aberdeenshire have dealt with similar incidents – both involving young primary school pupils.

An eight-year-old from Deeside was reported to the youth justice management unit after brandishing a knife last month, while an Ellon Primary School pupil was reported for similar behaviour in September.

Figures last month revealed more children in the north-east were found with blades than in any other part of the country. There were 26 youngsters in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray caught with weapons ranging from knives and razor blades to scissors in 2017-18, while there was just one recorded in the Highlands.

Police said Grampian’s rate was high because of the system in place with local authorities and schools to crack down on knife crime since the death of Aberdeen schoolboy Bailey Gwynne.

He was stabbed to death by another pupil in a school corridor during a row in October 2015. Since then councils across Scotland have committed to educating pupils about the dangers and consequences of weapons.

Last night, Inverness Loch Ness-side councillor Ron McWilliam said: “Knife incidents in our schools are incredibly infrequent and both school staff and police are well trained in dealing with them.

“Pupils generally understand the seriousness of carrying knives and I am confident that in the event a child makes such a mistake teachers will respond appropriately.

“I know of no incident recently where any menace was intended or caused.”