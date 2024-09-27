Coldplay reject dynamic ticket pricing for 2025 UK shows after Oasis row

Following the Oasis ticket scandal, Coldplay have rejected the use of dynamic pricing.

Coldplay have rejected the use of dynamic pricing for their upcoming concerts following the row over Oasis tickets.

The band announced that they will not be adopting the controversial model - which sees ticket prices rise based on demand - after thousands of music fans were priced out of tickets for Oasis’s reunion tour last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coldplay are set to play an unprecedented 10 night run at London’s Wembley Stadium next year, with general sale beginning today. Pre-sale began earlier this week, with a sign appearing on their website stating: “All ticket prices for these concerts are fixed at the advertised rate.”

Fans can expect to pay between £57.75 and £195.25 per ticket for the band’s London shows, with a limited number of affordable “Infinity Tickets” to be made available to fans later this year.

Getty Images

Meanwhile, the dynamic pricing model saw some Oasis fans pay around 140% more for tickets than originally advertised with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) having launched an investigation into Ticketmaster over the matter.

They will consider how dynamic pricing was used and scrutinise if Ticketmaster has breached consumer protection laws.

It isn’t the first time Coldplay have made a stand with their touring practices, with the group - formed of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion - previously introducing methods such as kinetic dancefloors and power bikes to help cut carbon emissions.