Cocaine dealer caught with stash of drugs in Kinder Egg shell

A man caught with cocaine stuffed into a Kinder Egg shell led police straight to the heart of a £25,000 drug dealing operation.

Barry Hodge, 23, was driving his work van when he was pulled over by officers who immediately noticed him shaking and sweating.

He blurted out he had a £700 stash of cocaine in the shell of the popular chocolate egg before telling police he had more in his house.

Hodge told the stunned officers “I just want to be honest, I’ve got another two ounce of prop in the house and loads of benzo. You can just go round and get it”

During the search of his house, various items relating to drugs were found stashed above his cooker in the kitchen as well as sums of cash.

The total value of the 179g of drugs found could have raised £25,440 if sold at its highest level.

Hodge, of Wishaw, Lanarkshire, has appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted supplying the class A drug in August last year.

An allegation he had been using a mobile phone while driving was dropped by prosecutors.

Depute fiscal Vish Kathuria said: “Police had reason to stop his van and noticed he was visibly sweating and shaking before revealing he had 14 half gram wraps in a Kinder Egg shell in a storage compartment.

“The Kinder Egg shell had 14 half gram wraps of white powder recovered from it which was found to contain cocaine and £180 in cash was also recovered.

“The accused asked officers if his home address would be searched and they informed him that a search warrant may be requested.

“He replied ‘I just want to be honest, I’ve got another two ounce of prop in the house and loads of benzo. You can just go round and get it’ and officers asked who else was in the address.

“He said ‘my bird but she knows nothing about this’ before openly stating ‘everything I have got is in a bag above the cooker’ and a green carrier bag was recovered from above the cooker.

“The wholesale cost of the cocaine was £4850 but at street value could raise between £7290 and £25,440 because of the different purity ratings.”

Sheriff Douglas Brown continued Hodge’s bail until next month for sentencing and called for reports.