CCTV appeal after 15-year-old boy assaulted in Greenock

Police in Greenock have issued a CCTV image of a man in a bid to obtain more information about an assault.

The incident took place at Kilblane Street Bus Terminal, Greenock on Saturday 6 January 2018 between 9.30pm and 9.50pm.

Officers have released an image of a man that they believe will be able to help them with their enquiries after a 15-year-old was assaulted.

Officers believe that the man shown in the image may be able to assist them with their investigations and would appeal to any members of the public that recognise him to contact them. The man is described as elderly, around 5'8 in height, of stocky build and he spoke with a local accent.

Anyone who knows who this man is, or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact PC Elliott at Greenock Police Office via 101, quoting incident number 3427 of Saturday 6 January 2018.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.