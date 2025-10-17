Castlemilk crash: 16-year-old motorcyclist in 'serious' condition after hit-and-run involving SUV in Glasgow
A 16-year-old motorcyclist is in a “serious condition” after a hit-and-run involving an SUV in Castlemilk on Thursday.
The crash happened around 4.55pm on on Ardencraig Road, and involved a silver MG HS SUV and a Talaria Sting R electric motorcycle.
Officers said the rider of the motorcycle, a 16-year-old teenager, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
On Friday morning officers described his conditions as “serious but stable”.
Police said the car did not stop at the scene but was later recovered in the Hoddam Terrace area of Castlemilk.
The road was closed to allow for investigation work and reopened around 3.30am on Friday.
Inspector Ryan Curran, of Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I would urge anyone who saw what happened to come forward."
“We are also keen to speak to anyone with dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage from the area around the time of the crash."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2302 of October 16.
Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
