The car was later recovered nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old motorcyclist is in a “serious condition” after a hit-and-run involving an SUV in Castlemilk on Thursday.

The crash happened around 4.55pm on on Ardencraig Road, and involved a silver MG HS SUV and a Talaria Sting R electric motorcycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened around 4.55pm on Thursday | Google Maps

Officers said the rider of the motorcycle, a 16-year-old teenager, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

On Friday morning officers described his conditions as “serious but stable”.

Police said the car did not stop at the scene but was later recovered in the Hoddam Terrace area of Castlemilk.

The road was closed to allow for investigation work and reopened around 3.30am on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Ryan Curran, of Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I would urge anyone who saw what happened to come forward."

“We are also keen to speak to anyone with dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage from the area around the time of the crash."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2302 of October 16.