Car found in search for missing Highlands hillwalker not heard from for a week

The car was found parked near Beinn Alligin, in the Torridon mountains

Searches are being carried out for a missing hillwalker whose car has been found in a car park near a mountain in the Highlands.

Ian Ross, 65, was reported missing on Tuesday by his family who had not heard from him for more than a week.

Officers searching for him traced his car to the car park of Beinn Alligin, Torridon, on Wednesday, 18 September.

Police and mountain rescue teams are searching the area and appealed for information.

Sergeant Duncan Birse, of Dingwall Police Station, said: “Mr Ross was last spoken to by family on Sunday September 8.

“He is in regular contact with his family and when they hadn’t heard from him for a week, they contacted police.

“He is a keen hillwalker, and due to the fact of where his car was found, we have experienced officers, along with colleagues from local mountain rescue teams, searching Beinn Alligin and the nearby areas in an effort to trace him.

“We’d ask that anyone who may have seen Mr Ross since Sunday September 8, or his grey Dacia Duster car, to get in touch.

“Information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote incident number 2381 of Tuesday, 17 September 2024 when calling.”

Mr Ross, from Dingwall, is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build and with wavy, grey hair. It is not known what he was wearing.

