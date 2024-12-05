Buildings evacuated as fire crews tackle blaze in Scottish town
Firefighters tackled a blaze that saw a number of buildings evacuated yesterday afternoon.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Stewarton Street in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire , at about 2.30pm on Wednesday , with police, the fire service and ambulances in attendance.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six appliances were mobilised, and by 7.25pm there were still two at the scene.
They also confirmed that one casualty is in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.
A fire service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 2.27pm on Wednesday to reports of a building on fire at Stewarton Street, Wishaw.
Read more here: ‘Danger to live’ warning as yellow weather alert issues for 80 mph winds to batter Scotland
"Operations control mobilised six fire appliances to the scene where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a building.
"One casualty is in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”
In a post on social media, Police Scotland said a number of buildings close to the blaze have been evacuated "as a precaution".
They added that Stewarton Street was closed between East Academy Street and Graham Street, with drivers being urged to use alternative routes.
The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.