"One casualty is in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters tackled a blaze that saw a number of buildings evacuated yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Stewarton Street in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire , at about 2.30pm on Wednesday , with police, the fire service and ambulances in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six appliances were mobilised, and by 7.25pm there were still two at the scene.

They also confirmed that one casualty is in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A fire service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 2.27pm on Wednesday to reports of a building on fire at Stewarton Street, Wishaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Operations control mobilised six fire appliances to the scene where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a building.

"One casualty is in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

In a post on social media, Police Scotland said a number of buildings close to the blaze have been evacuated "as a precaution".

They added that Stewarton Street was closed between East Academy Street and Graham Street, with drivers being urged to use alternative routes.