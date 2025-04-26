Brechin crash: Two dead after crash coach and car on Scottish road
Two people have died following a crash between a coach and a car near Brechin.
A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on the B9134 on Friday evening.
They were both passengers in a blue Vauxhall Corsa which collided with a Mercedes coach.
The 19-year-old driver of the Corsa was taken to Ninewells Hospital , with police saying his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
He was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.
The next of kin of the two passengers have been informed.
Sergeant Steve Livesey said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and woman who died at this very difficult time for all.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.
"We are also asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time to check if they have dashcam footage that could help with our investigation."
