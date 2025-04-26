Brechin crash: Two dead after crash coach and car on Scottish road

By Amy Watson
Comment
Published 26th Apr 2025, 15:13 BST
The next of kin of the two passengers have been informed.

Two people have died following a crash between a coach and a car near Brechin.

A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on the B9134 on Friday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were both passengers in a blue Vauxhall Corsa which collided with a Mercedes coach.

Read more here: Police launch investigation after child assaulted in Capital

The 19-year-old driver of the Corsa was taken to Ninewells Hospital , with police saying his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

He was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

The next of kin of the two passengers have been informed.

Sergeant Steve Livesey said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and woman who died at this very difficult time for all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

"We are also asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time to check if they have dashcam footage that could help with our investigation."

Related topics:CoachPoliceNextMercedes
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice