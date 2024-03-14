Breadalbane Street fire: Evacuated residents 'despondent' as Edinburgh homes burn down in early morning blaze
There was an “overwhelming sense of despondency” among residents of an Edinburgh apartment block as they stood outside watching their homes burn in a ferocious blaze that left two firefighters injured, according to an eyewitness.
More than 100 residents were evacuated from a high-rise complex in Breadalbane Street, in the capital’s Bonnington area, after the fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday and rapidly spread.
More than 70 firefighters and 12 fire engines, including specialist vehicles, battled the flames over several hours after the alarm was raised at 4.10am on Thursday. Police and ambulances were also in attendance, setting up a cordon around the scene and helping people exit the block.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said no members of the public had been injured or were missing, but crew members had been hurt.
“Around 100 people were safely evacuated and all people are accounted for,” a SFRS spokesperson said. “There are no reported casualties involving members of the public.
“Two firefighters have sustained minor superficial injuries and have been assessed at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service. They do not require hospital treatment.”
Local resident Kat, a trans campaigner who lives in a neighbouring street, witnessed the dramatic scenes. She first became aware of the fire when she smelled smoke.
“I opened my curtains at the back of 3am and nothing was happening,” she said. “I was up because I don’t sleep well due to night terrors.
“Then a bit later I could smell smoke, so I looked out the window and saw white clouds of smoke billowing up. I got my clothes on and went out to see what was happening.
“When I got into the car park at the back of the block, I could see fire engines and police vans. Then I saw a group of residents walking down the staircase, away from the building.
“About 30 seconds later there was a big flash of flames and the glass shattered.”
She said many residents had fled in their nightclothes, some with toddlers in tow. “People were in pyjamas, dressing gowns, one woman in a nightdress,” she said.
“There were young children there too. I think the wee kids thought it was all just a game, but it wasn’t make-believe – it was real.”
Kat was struck by the sense of despair among the adults.
“They were so despondent,” she said. “I feel sorry for those people who have lost absolutely everything they ever had.”
Central Scotland MSP Graham Simpson, who stays in the building, described seeing flames and smoke “belching out” of the burning properties.
He said: “Nobody has been hurt, that’s the main thing, but some people will have lost their homes. People got out, but it was very dramatic.”
A rest centre for those forced to leave their homes was set up at Leith Community Centre.
Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day said the local authority would help with temporary accommodation if required. It is thought the inferno started in a flat on the fifth floor of the block, a converted whisky bond warehouse.
