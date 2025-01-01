Car with child inside driven away after mother leaves vehicle parked for a few minutes

Mother and child reunited after stranger drove vehicle away

A car with a child inside was driven away after the mother left the vehicle parked on a street for a few minutes.

Police are appealing for information after the incident, which happened in the Union Street area of Larkhall, South Lanarkshire, around 4:15pm on Tuesday.

Shortly after the mother parker the silver BMW 218D the car was seen being driven back to where it had been parked and a male youth left the vehicle and made off. The child was safe in the back.

The youth is described as white, slim, around 5ft 9in and about 17 to 20-years-old. He was wearing a dark top with the hood up and dark bottoms.

Inspector Jim Mutter said: “Fortunately the child was not harmed but this was an extremely upsetting experience for the mother and our enquiries are ongoing to trace the youth who was seen driving and exiting the car.

“We are asking anyone in the area at the time to check private CCTV and dash-cam to see if they have captured anything that could assist us.

“We are also particularly keen to speak to two older women who were sitting on a bench nearby as they may have vital information that could assist with our enquiries.”