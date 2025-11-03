Arthur's Seat incident: Man found dead in Edinburgh as police probe 'unexplained' death

Enquiries into what happened are ongoing.

Police are probing the “unexplained” death of a man in Edinburgh city centre on Monday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers were called to Queen's Drive, next to Arthur's Seat, at around 7.45am following reports of an “injured” man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services attended. Police said the man’s death is currently being treated as “unexplained”.

Police were called to Queen’s Drive on Monday morning | Google Maps

A spokesperson said: “Around 7.45am on Monday, 3 November, 2025, officers were called to a report of a man having been found injured on Queen's Drive, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

