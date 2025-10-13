A spokesperson for the holiday park described the fire as a “tragic incident” while police said enquiries are ongoing.

A body has been recovered by emergency services following a fire at a caravan in a holiday park in Ayrshire.

Police were called to Viewfield Manor Holiday Park in Kilwinning in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers said the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service but a body was recovered.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.30am on Monday, 13 October, 2025, we were made aware of a caravan on fire at a premises in Kilwinning.

"Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Police were called to the holiday park at around 4.30am on Monday | Google Maps

“A body was recovered and enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing."

‘Tragic incident’

A spokesperson at Viewfield Manor Holiday Park said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place at Viewfield Manor Holiday Park earlier today, in which a person sadly lost their lives following a fire at their caravan.

“We’d like to offer our heartfelt sympathies to their family and loved ones during this difficult time.

“Our priority is to support our guests and team and to work closely with the authorities in their ongoing investigations.

“Some emergency services will remain on scene throughout the day, and a section of the park will remain closed.”

SFRS Area Commander Kevin Murphy, who is the Local Senior Officer for East, North, and South Ayrshire, said: "We were alerted at 3.50am on Monday, 13 October, to reports of fire in a caravan park near to Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

“Sadly, one person was found to have passed away at the scene.“

“Our thoughts are very much with their family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time."