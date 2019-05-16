Body of missing East Lothian man discovered by members of public

Have your say

Police have confirmed that the body of a missing 22-year-old has been found in woodlands.

Daryl Flockhart, who was last seen on Tuesday, was found in the Alderston Woods area shortly after 6.30pm today.

READ MORE: ‘Faulty’ sensors on Clutha helicopter not replaced

A police spokeswoman said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and our thoughts are with Daryl’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.