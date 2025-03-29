Body found in Fife wooded area during search for missing man

By Amy Watson
Comment
Published 29th Mar 2025, 13:13 BST
Formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Hodge's family has been informed.

Police Scotland

A body has been discovered in Fife during the search for a missing man.

Andrew Hodge , 61, was reported missing from Cardenden after he was last seen on Main Street in the town on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said a body had later been found at 8.30am on Saturday in a wooded area near Bowhill View.

Officers said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

