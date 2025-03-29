Body found in Fife wooded area during search for missing man
A body has been discovered in Fife during the search for a missing man.
Andrew Hodge , 61, was reported missing from Cardenden after he was last seen on Main Street in the town on Wednesday.
Police Scotland said a body had later been found at 8.30am on Saturday in a wooded area near Bowhill View.
Formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Hodge's family has been informed.
Officers said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.