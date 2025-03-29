Formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Hodge's family has been informed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland

A body has been discovered in Fife during the search for a missing man.

Andrew Hodge , 61, was reported missing from Cardenden after he was last seen on Main Street in the town on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland said a body had later been found at 8.30am on Saturday in a wooded area near Bowhill View.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Hodge's family has been informed.