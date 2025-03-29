Award-winning Scottish hotel with stunning loch views on the market for £800k

Set within a stunning wooded area in the Highlands, Craigdarroch Hotel has impressive unparalleled views over Loch Ness, which has won TripAdvisor's 2022 Traveller’s Choice, as well as a Silver Green Tourism Award for their sustainability efforts.
Located in Foyers, which provides an excellent base for exploring the Highlands with many beauty spots and iconic landmarks including Urquhart Castle, Glenfinnan Viaduct and Culloden Battlefield within easy reach.
Set within a stunning wooded area in the Highlands, the hotel has impressive unparalleled views over Loch Ness
The hotel won a TripAdvisor's 2022 Traveller's Choice award
Having undergone a complete refurbishment over the last two years, the hotel has a mix of modern and traditional décor
The dining room, which makes the most of the loch views.