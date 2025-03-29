Award-winning Scottish hotel with stunning loch views on the market for £800k

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 29th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

An award winning Scottish hotel on the banks of Loch Ness is on the market.

Set within a stunning wooded area in the Highlands, Craigdarroch Hotel has impressive unparalleled views over Loch Ness, which has won TripAdvisor's 2022 Traveller’s Choice, as well as a Silver Green Tourism Award for their sustainability efforts.

Located in Foyers, which provides an excellent base for exploring the Highlands with many beauty spots and iconic landmarks including Urquhart Castle, Glenfinnan Viaduct and Culloden Battlefield within easy reach.

Set within a stunning wooded area in the Highlands, the hotel has impressive unparalleled views over Loch Ness

1. Craigdarroch Hotel for sale

Set within a stunning wooded area in the Highlands, the hotel has impressive unparalleled views over Loch Ness | Christie & Co

Photo Sales
The hotel won a TripAdvisor’s 2022 Traveller’s Choice award

2. Craigdarroch Hotel for sale

The hotel won a TripAdvisor’s 2022 Traveller’s Choice award | Christie & Co

Photo Sales
Having undergone a complete refurbishment over the last two years, the hotel has a mix of modern and traditional décor

3. Craigdarroch Hotel for sale

Having undergone a complete refurbishment over the last two years, the hotel has a mix of modern and traditional décor | Christie & Co

Photo Sales
The dining room, which makes the most of the loch views.

4. Craigdarroch Hotel for sale

The dining room, which makes the most of the loch views. | Christie & Co

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HotelTripAdvisorScotland
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice