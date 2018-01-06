Biker killed in Cambuslang crash

A 49 year-old man has died following a road crash on Main Street in Cambuslang on Friday 5 January 2018.

The incident happened at around 4:15pm. The 49 year-old man was driving a white BMW 1000 RR motorcycle westbound on Main Street, Cambuslang, near to the junction with Beech Avenue when he collided with an orange coloured Vauxhall Adam.

Emergency services attended, however the 49 year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Vauxhall Adam was uninjured.

The road was closed for around six hours whilst investigations were carried out.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Craig McDonald, Motherwell Road Policing Unit said:“At this time our enquiries are continuing into the cause of the crash. Officers have been checking CCTV however we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash take place, or who was either driving or walking down Main Street, Cambuslang immediately before the time of the crash to come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Motherwell Road Policing Unit via 101, quoting reference number 2265 of Friday 5 January 2018. Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

