Best places to buy a house with a garden in Scotland unveiled

The cost of homes for first-time buyers has reached unprecedented levels, making it challenging for people to meet the soaring mortgage expenses. Nonetheless, for numerous families, the presence of a garden space is a crucial factor in determining the location to start their new life journey.

Due to this, MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which helped rank areas in Scotland based on their outdoor space area, revealing the best and worst areas to buy houses with a garden.

Key Findings:

Garden space in Scotland

🏡Highland is the best area to buy a house with garden space in Scotland as they have the highest private outdoor space with 65,521,111m2.

🏡 Clackmannanshire is the area in Scotland that has the lowest amount of home private green space with only 5,100,871m2.

🏡Scotland has a total of 6,345,597,291m2 green space area.

Top 5 areas in Scotland to buy a house with garden space (m2):

Highland - 65,521,111m2

Highland has the most home garden space in Scotland with a massive 65,521,111m2. The current population of the town is 238,060.

Second on the list is Aberdeenshire, having a garden space area of 61,829,210m2. The latest Census shows Aberdeenshire to have a total population of 263,900, an increase of 4.3% since the previous recording in 2011.

Fife - 39,189,095m2

With a population of 374,730, Fife is the third area with the most home green space in Scotland at 39,189,095m2.

Perth and Kinross - 32,394,983m2

Perth and Kinross have 153,810 living in the area and have one of the highest amounts of home green space in the country, with a total 20,548,696m2 area.

South Lanarkshire - 30,548,019m2