Readers Gallery January 2025: A selection of beautiful pictures from around Scotland taken by our readers

By Andy O'Brien

Head of Audio Visual

Published 9th Jan 2025, 13:23 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 11:48 BST

Readers Gallery January 2025: A selection of beautiful pictures from around Scotland taken by contributors to The Scotsman Readers Gallery

Each day The Scotsman publishes a picture of Scotland by contributors to our Readers Gallery. Throughout winter, spring, summer and autumn, from the Highlands to the Scottish Borders we bring you the finest selection of Scotland’s most beautiful scenery. If you would like to contribute, send your pictures to [email protected]. Be sure to include the subject and location where the photo was taken. Thank you

1. East Lothian's Tantallon Castle glowed in the "Golden Hour" before sunset today.

Sarah Thurlbeck

Photo Sales

2. 'Glum Chum'.... Alf not impressed with the sudden change in the weather by the River Ale in the Scottish Borders.

Curtis Welsh

Photo Sales

3. Looking back on a blustery day walking the beautiful stretch between Gullane and Aberlady.

Neil Anderson

Photo Sales

4. Cullin Hills on Skye from Isle of Raasay

William Fairweather

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:PhotographyScotlandHighlandBordersScotsmanScottish BordersBeautyTravel
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice