The public have been urged to help solve the murder of a banker who was shot on his doorstep exactly 20 years ago.

Alistair Wilson , 30, was murdered on November 28, 2004 at his home on Crescent Road, Nairn, in the Highlands.

Detectives have examined thousands of statements and documents but his killer has not been found.

In September, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC announced the case would be reinvestigated under Operation Sabine, with a new team of officers and prosecutors.

Detectives will examine all evidence gathered over the last two decades, as well as look for new lines of inquiry, with the help of modern technology and forensics.

They will look at around 10,000 documents, including roughly 6,000 statements, and also examine 14,000 actions carried out by police since the murder.

Police have also launched a major investigation public portal that allows people to submit files and information to the team anonymously to help resolve the murder of the father-of-two.

A team of 14 officers are now working on Operation Sabine, with more being drafted on to the inquiry in the coming weeks.

The team were drawn from a range of specialisms across Police Scotland, including complex investigations, homicide and murder inquiries, forensics and intelligence gathering.

Detective Chief Superintendent Suzanne Chow said: "The team reinvestigating Alistair's murder are absolutely committed to doing everything they can to get justice for his family.

"We are exploring all new opportunities available to us, including advanced technology around forensics and DNA analysis.

"Alistair's wife Veronica, their two sons and wider family have suffered 20 years of pain and their unanswered questions about why he was murdered and who was responsible remain.

"The thoughts of everyone at Police Scotland are very much with them at this time and we are keeping them informed of any updates we have as the reinvestigation progresses.

"I am determined that the passage of time is no barrier to justice and we are absolutely committed to finding out who was responsible and bringing them to justice.

"The new major investigation public portal is another option for the public to send us information directly and anonymously if they wish.