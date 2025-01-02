Appeal for information after man, 53, killed in car crash
Road policing officers are appealing for information after a man was killed in a crash in Argyll and Bute on New Year's Eve .
The accident involving grey Vauxhall Corsa happened on the A83 at Whitehouse, near Tarbert, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday . No other vehicles were involved.
The 53-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
The road was closed for investigation work and re-opened around 3.10pm on Wednesday.
Sergeant Scott Miller said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and they have asked for privacy at this difficult time.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash to get in touch.
"Please also check your dash-cams and if you have any footage that could help with our investigation then make contact with officers."
Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2695 of Tuesday, 31 December, 2024 .
