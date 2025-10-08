An investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.

A man has died following an incident at a North Lanarkshire factory.

Emergency services were called to an incident at the Pitreavie Packaging Manufacturing facility around 12.20am on Tuesday.

A 57-year-old man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

An ambulance, trauma team and two special operation response teams were sent to the factory. The company has confirmed that an investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.

The nature of the incident is not yet known.

Emergency services were called to the factory shortly after midnight. | Google

‘Full investigation’ under way into circumstances of incident

A Pitreavie Group spokesperson said: “It is with deep regret that we confirm that there was a fatal incident at the Pitreavie Packaging Manufacturing facility in Cumbernauld on Tuesday, October 7.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of our colleague at this very sad time. There is a full investigation under way into the circumstances of the incident.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20am on Tuesday, October 7, we received a report of a man injured at a premises in the Grayshill Road area of Cumbernauld.