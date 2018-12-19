Ally McCoist’s son can spend Christmas with his dad after court curfew altered

The son of Rangers legend Ally McCoist can spend Christmas with his dad after a court altered his curfew.

Argyll McCoist was spared jail earlier this year for leaving a pedestrian with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain after hitting him at high-speed in his sports car.

The 20-year-old ran a red light and struck Stephan Murdoch as the 21-year-old crossed a pedestrian crossing at a green man.

Sheriff Colin Pettigrew branded him “reckless” and “immature” for mowing down Mr Murdoch then driving off in his uninsured £20,000 Audi 1 S Line TDI.

He returned to Paisley Sheriff Court today to ask that the home curfew he was placed on in September be altered to let him go to his dad’s home for Christmas and go to football training two nights a week.

Sheriff Colin Pettigrew allowed him to spend Christmas with his dad, but blocked his move to go to football training twice a week, saying nothing had changed since he was sentenced and that he had been given the punishment as an alternative to custody to show society’s revulsion for his crimes.