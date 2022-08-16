News you can trust since 1817
Airdrie Incident: 80-year-old pensioner killed by unoccupied Citroen C3 car that rolled down hill near Willow Drive

An 80-year-old woman has died after being hit by an unoccupied car that rolled down a hill in a Scottish town.

By Craig Paton
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:37 am
Police were called to Willow Drive in Airdrie on Saturday night at around 8.30pm after the accident.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by the Citroen C3.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, with Sergeant John Houston saying: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died at what is a difficult time for them.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I am asking anyone who may have information that could assist and has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“If you were passing at the time, or have private CCTV or dash cam that could help with our investigation then please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland, quoting the reference number 3856 of August 13.

