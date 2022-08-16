Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Willow Drive in Airdrie on Saturday night at around 8.30pm after the accident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by the Citroen C3.

Police were called to Willow Drive in Airdrie on Saturday night at around 8.30pm after the accident.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, with Sergeant John Houston saying: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died at what is a difficult time for them.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I am asking anyone who may have information that could assist and has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“If you were passing at the time, or have private CCTV or dash cam that could help with our investigation then please contact us.”