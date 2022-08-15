When do schools return in Scotland 2022?
The summer holidays are almost over for schools across Scotland.
Most pupils will return to the classroom in the next fortnight, however the exact dates of the return vary depending on the council area.
Most Popular
Where can I find school term dates for my area?
To find out school dates for the autumn term in your council area you can use the MyGov.Scot website.
Simply navigate to the School Term and Holiday Dates page then select your local council from the dropdown list.
This will redirect you to your local council site which should include a calendar of school term dates for the remainder of 2022 and the following year.
Full list of when Scottish schools reopen 2022 | Autumn term
Scroll down to see the list of term dates in Scottish schools by their council area, including when their summer holidays end and upcoming Autumn holiday dates:
Aberdeen
Students from Aberdeen will return to school on August 23 (Tuesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Aberdeenshire
Students from Aberdeenshire will return to school on August 23 (Tuesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Angus
Students from Angus will return to school on August 16 (Tuesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Argyll & Bute
Students from Argyll & Bute will return to school on August 15 (Monday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Borders
Students from Borders will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Clackmannanshire
Students from Clackmannanshire will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Dumfries & Galloway
Students from Dumfries & Galloway will return to school on August 22 (Monday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Dundee
Students from Dundee will return to school on August 16 (Tuesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
East Ayrshire
Students from East Ayrshire will return to school on August 18 (Thursday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
East Dunbartonshire
Students from East Dunbartonshire will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
East Lothian
Students from East Lothian will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
East Renfrewshire
Students from East Renfrewshire will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Edinburgh
Students from Edinburgh will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Falkirk
Students from Falkirk will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Fife
Students from Fife will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Glasgow
Students from Glasgow will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Highlands
Students from Highlands will return to school on August 16 (Tuesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Inverclyde
Students from Inverclyde will return to school on August 18 (Thursday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Midlothian
Students from Midlothian will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
North Ayrshire
Students from North Ayrshire will return to school on August 18 (Thursday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
North Lanarkshire
Students from North Lanarkshire will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Orkney
Students from Orkney will return to school on August 16 (Tuesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Perth & Kinross
Students from Perth & Kinross will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Renfrewshire
Students from Renfrewshire will return to school on August 16 (Tuesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Shetland
Students from Shetland will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
South Ayrshire
Students from South Ayrshire will return to school on August 22 (Monday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
South Lanarkshire
Students from South Lanarkshire will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
Stirling
Students from Stirling will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
West Dunbartonshire
Students from West Dunbartonshire will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.
West Lothian
Students from West Lothian will return to school on August 16 (Tuesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.