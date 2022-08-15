Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When do schools return in Scotland 2022?

The summer holidays are almost over for schools across Scotland.

Most pupils will return to the classroom in the next fortnight, however the exact dates of the return vary depending on the council area.

Where can I find school term dates for my area?

To find out school dates for the autumn term in your council area you can use the MyGov.Scot website.

Simply navigate to the School Term and Holiday Dates page then select your local council from the dropdown list.

This will redirect you to your local council site which should include a calendar of school term dates for the remainder of 2022 and the following year.

Full list of when Scottish schools reopen 2022 | Autumn term

Scroll down to see the list of term dates in Scottish schools by their council area, including when their summer holidays end and upcoming Autumn holiday dates:

Aberdeen

Students from Aberdeen will return to school on August 23 (Tuesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Aberdeenshire

Students from Aberdeenshire will return to school on August 23 (Tuesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Angus

Students from Angus will return to school on August 16 (Tuesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Argyll & Bute

Students from Argyll & Bute will return to school on August 15 (Monday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Borders

Students from Borders will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Clackmannanshire

Students from Clackmannanshire will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Dumfries & Galloway

Students from Dumfries & Galloway will return to school on August 22 (Monday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Dundee

Students from Dundee will return to school on August 16 (Tuesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

East Ayrshire

Students from East Ayrshire will return to school on August 18 (Thursday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

East Dunbartonshire

Students from East Dunbartonshire will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

East Lothian

Students from East Lothian will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

East Renfrewshire

Students from East Renfrewshire will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Edinburgh

Students from Edinburgh will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Falkirk

Students from Falkirk will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Fife

Students from Fife will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Glasgow

Students from Glasgow will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Highlands

Students from Highlands will return to school on August 16 (Tuesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Inverclyde

Students from Inverclyde will return to school on August 18 (Thursday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Midlothian

Students from Midlothian will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

North Ayrshire

Students from North Ayrshire will return to school on August 18 (Thursday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

North Lanarkshire

Students from North Lanarkshire will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Orkney

Students from Orkney will return to school on August 16 (Tuesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Perth & Kinross

Students from Perth & Kinross will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Renfrewshire

Students from Renfrewshire will return to school on August 16 (Tuesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Shetland

Students from Shetland will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

South Ayrshire

Students from South Ayrshire will return to school on August 22 (Monday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

South Lanarkshire

Students from South Lanarkshire will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

Stirling

Students from Stirling will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

West Dunbartonshire

Students from West Dunbartonshire will return to school on August 17 (Wednesday). A full list of key dates for the Autumn and Winter school terms can be found here.

West Lothian