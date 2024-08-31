One in five Scots suffering from pain skip A&E over wait time 'fears', survey shows

The Scottish Government has faced criticism over NHS wait times.

Scots suffering in pain are treating themselves rather than going to accident-and-emergency (A&E) departments out of fear of waiting times, a new poll has suggested.

Commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, the poll reveals the lengths to which people across the UK went if they needed to use A&E in the past two years, but decided not to, over fears of waiting times.

In the past two years, one in five Scots surveyed had needed to visit A&E, but decided not to because they thought it would take too long to be treated.

Across, the UK, among those who needed A&E, but did not go due to fear of waiting times, one in ten (11 per cent) made home-made slings for their limbs. Almost one in three said they either treated wounds themselves (31 per cent ) or prescribed themselves medication (32 per cent).

The poll, conducted by Savanta, involved interviewing 2,213 UK adults aged 18 and over online from August 16 to 18.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Nobody should ignore medical advice to go to A&E, but the fact that many are choosing to take urgent medical care into their own hands shows just how badly the SNP have run our emergency departments.

“There are clearly major issues within our National Health Service if there are Scots who would rather grin and bear the pain, than try to turn up to an emergency department.

“We need a plan to prevent a winter A&E waiting times crisis. Scottish Liberal Democrats would overhaul the SNP’s failed NHS Recovery Plan, get you fast access to GPs and help people leave hospital on time through a new minimum wage for care workers that is £2 higher.

“We would also launch an inquiry into unnecessary deaths as a result of the emergency care crisis.”

Figures last month revealed more than 10,000 people waited longer than four hours in NHS Lothian A&E departments last year. Nearly 5,000 waited over five hours, more than 2,000 were there for six hours and 55 are shown as waiting for more than 13 hours.

The Scottish Government’s target is that 95 per cent of patients attending A&E departments should be seen, discharged, admitted or transferred within four hours.

Earlier this year, figures routine reporting of waiting times across Scotland showed that in the week ending June 23, A&E departments had their worst performance since the beginning of the year, with 10,019 having to wait more than four hours. Just 63.7 per cent of patients were seen within the target time.

Last month figures revealed 14,000 Scots have quit NHS Scotland waiting lists for private treatment.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Emergency care is always available for those who need it. In cases that are not an emergency, anyone can also contact NHS 24/111 for assistance .