It is not the first time an emergency alert has been issued for the Borders General Hospital in the past 12 months

A Scottish hospital has warned it is facing “extreme pressures” amid a plea for public support in a situation branded as an “impossible task” for staff to fix.

The emergency alert for Borders General Hospital was issued on Friday, with a statement saying all beds were full and the emergency department was “exceptionally busy”.

Lynne Huckerby, NHS Borders interim director of acute services, called on the public to play its part in reducing pressures. The plea was described as “deeply concerning”, coming months out from the peak winter ‘flu’ season.

Ms Huckerby said: “We are currently facing extreme pressures at Borders General Hospital. This is a challenging situation and we are very grateful to our staff who are working tirelessly to ensure that we can continue to provide care and treatment to those who need us most.

“However, we also need your help to do this. Please make sure you are attending the right place to get the care that you need, and if you have loved ones who are ready to be discharged, please collect them as soon as you possibly can to to help us maintain a steady flow of patients through the hospital.”

A statement issued on behalf of the NHS health board pointed towards self-help guides for potential patients. The board has suggested community pharmacists could provide expert advice and treatment for illnesses and ailments including urinary tract infections, shingles and skin infections.

It comes after the hospital was forced to issue a similar plea to the public in January.

Scottish Labour heath spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: "It's deeply concerning that Borders General Hospital is experiencing such extreme pressures, especially given that these are likely to only increase as we enter flu season and the winter months. Our NHS frontline staff are straining every sinew to deliver the services patients need, but after 17 years of SNP fecklessness they face an impossible task.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said described the situation as a “stark indictment of the challenges facing our NHS”.

“For years, staff have been warning of the dangers, but the SNP have refused to listen,” he said. “They are totally out of ideas for how to fix things.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will address the problems at both the front door and the back door of the NHS. Only we have a plan to fix the crisis in social care by boosting the minimum wage for care workers by £2 an hour, enabling people to leave hospital and relieving pressure throughout the NHS.”

Scottish Conservative MSP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk Rachael Hamilton said: “All too often it is rural patients like the ones in the Borders who suffer the consequences of crisis situations in our hospitals. Neil Gray as SNP health secretary must act now and ensure NHS Borders have the resources to ensure all patients can access the treatment they require.”

An NHS Borders spokesperson said: “Please understand that we cannot always offer the preferred next place of care in the location that you would choose, and we may ask you to compromise. Working with us to accept this means that we can keep the flow through our hospitals moving and offer care to the maximum amount of people who need it.”