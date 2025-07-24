Police are renewing their appeal for information

A 50-year-old woman has died six days after a crash on the A96 near Inverness.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash involving a red Vauxhall Corsa and a black Volvo XC60 at around 8.45am on Friday.

The 50-year-old woman, who was the driver of the Corsa, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Police have confirmed she died in hospital on Thursday.

A dog travelling in the Corsa also died at the scene.

The passenger of the Volvo, a 74-year-old woman, was also airlifted to hospital where she remains in stable condition. The driver of the Volvo, a 74-year-old man, was taken to Raigmore Hospital and was later discharged.

The road was closed off and reopened around 6.30pm on Friday.

Two women were airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary | PA

Police Scotland is now renewing its appeal for information and is urging drivers to review their dashcam footage.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died, and we continue to carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash and the events leading up to it.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or who saw the Vauxhall Corsa being driven in the area prior to the collision.

“I would also urge anyone with dash-cam footage or any other information that could assist to contact police.”