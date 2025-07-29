Anyone with information is asked to contact Road Policing at Elgin.

Two women have died and a teenage girl has been hurt in a three-vehicle crash on the A96 in Moray.

The collision, which happened at around 3pm on Monday, involved two cars and an HGV on the A96 at the junction of Kingloss Road in Forres, Moray, Police Scotland said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Road Policing at Elgin.

The two women, aged 48 and 56, who were travelling in a black-coloured Vauxhall Mokka, died at the scene, officers said.

A 15-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Vauxhall, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she is being treated for her injuries.

The driver of the HGV and occupants of a VW Golf were uninjured, the force confirmed.

Detectives said the A96 at Forres is set to remain closed for several hours and motorists have been urged to avoid the area.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison at Road Policing in Elgin said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this tragic crash or anyone who has dashcam footage of it.”