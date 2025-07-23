A 69-year-old man remains in critical condition.

A woman has died following a crash on the A96 Inverness to Nairn road.

The crash happened around 3.30pm on Tuesday east of the Inverness Airport roundabout.

It involved a red Vauxhall Insignia car and a white Ford Transit Tipper van.

Emergency services attended and the passenger of the car, a 65-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Driver remains in critical condition

The driver of the car, a 69-year-old man, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The road was closed for several hours following the fatal crash. | John Devlin

The driver of the van was uninjured.

The road was closed to allow for a full collision investigation and reopened around 11.25pm.

Sergeant Kate Finlayson said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the woman who has died, and we are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage from the area around the time of the crash to please come forward.”