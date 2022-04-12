The 58-year-old man died at the scene of the crash near Alness north of the Skiach junction.

His next of kin have been informed.

Police said two lorries and three cars were involved in the collision.

Those in the other vehicles were checked by ambulance staff and did not require hospital treatment.

The A9 was closed in both directions for a number of hours following the crash at 12.25pm on Tuesday.

Sergeant Kate Park said: “Our investigation into the circumstances of what caused the crash is under way and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lorry driver who sadly lost his life.

“It is crucial that we piece together what has happened.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible, you may have captured something that could assist our investigation.

“Officers are still in attendance and the road is still currently closed for crash investigations.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out our inquiries into this serious crash.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1197 of April 12.”

