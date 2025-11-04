A83 Rest and Be Thankful: Major road closed for emergency draining after 'extremely heavy' rainfall

Rachel Fergusson
By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2025, 11:25 GMT
Traffic is being diverted to enable the emergency works.

The A83 Rest and Be Thankful is closed due to excess water coming off the hill after “extremely heavy and persistent rainfall”.

Traffic has been diverted onto the Old Military Road from around 8pm last night and BEAR Scotland said on Tuesday morning that hillside inspections and emergency roadside drainage works were continuing.

The A83 Rest & Be Thankful. Picture: Transport Scotlandplaceholder image
The A83 Rest & Be Thankful. Picture: Transport Scotland | Transport Scotland

It said that heavy rainfall had caused drainage systems to overflow.

Euan Scott, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative, said: “Our teams are working hard to fully reopen the A83 as quickly as possible. We will be reviewing progress in the early afternoon and will issue a further update thereafter.”

Drivers can check for information and delays via Traffic Scotland’s X account.

