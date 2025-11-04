Traffic is being diverted to enable the emergency works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A83 Rest and Be Thankful is closed due to excess water coming off the hill after “extremely heavy and persistent rainfall”.

Traffic has been diverted onto the Old Military Road from around 8pm last night and BEAR Scotland said on Tuesday morning that hillside inspections and emergency roadside drainage works were continuing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A83 Rest & Be Thankful. Picture: Transport Scotland | Transport Scotland

It said that heavy rainfall had caused drainage systems to overflow.

Euan Scott, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative, said: “Our teams are working hard to fully reopen the A83 as quickly as possible. We will be reviewing progress in the early afternoon and will issue a further update thereafter.”