The family are urging witnesses to come forward

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of a teenager who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute to their “beautiful boy” as police launch a renewed appeal for information and dashcam footage.

Aiden McLuckie, 14, was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa at the bridge over the Cessnock Water on the A76 near Hurlford, on the outskirts of Kilmarnock, at around 5.10pm on July 16. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released by Police Scotland, the boy’s family said: “Aiden was the most loyal, loving, kind and caring wee guy you could ever meet and we will be left with a massive hole in our family that will never be filled we honestly don't know how we will continue on without you in our lives.

“Rest in peace our beautiful boy, gone far too soon.”

They thanked the emergency services who attended the scene and urged anyone with information to come forward, saying even the “smallest detail” could help the investigation.

Aiden McLuckie has been described by his family as "loving" and "kind" | Police Scotland

A memorial fundraiser for the 14-year-old has raised over £10,000, with reports that Celtic-fan Sir Rod Stewart was among those who have donated cash.

His family said the messages of support they had received from the community “mean the world at this devastating time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Brian Simpson said: “Our thoughts remain with Aiden’s family and we remain in regular contact with them as our investigation continues.”

“We are continuing to appeal for information and in the course of our investigation we have established that there may have been more vehicles in the area at the time than we initially thought.”

He is urging any drivers in the area around the time of the incident to review their dashcam footage from between 5pm and 5.10pm, and to contact the police with any relevant information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2706 of Wednesday July 16.