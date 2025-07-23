Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

A section of the M77 has closed following a one-car crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash south of Newton Mearns at around 12.10am on Wednesday.

The M77 was originally only closed to all northbound traffic between junctions 5 and 8.

However, this has now extended to include all northbound and southbound traffic between junctions 5 and 8.

The major road, between Kilmarnock and Glasgow, remains closed.

It is currently unknown if there have been any serious injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “The M77 is closed following a one car crash near junction 5 south of Newton Mearns that was reported to police around 12.10am on Wednesday.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area.”

The road is closed.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route and to allow extra time for their journey.

In a post to social media, Traffic Scotland said: “The M77 remains closed in both directions between J5-J8 due to a road traffic collision.

“Surrounding routes are heavily congested due to traffic diverting with long delays expected and standstill traffic on approach.”