M77 crash: Major Scottish road closed after early morning one-car crash with drivers told to avoid the area

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 07:45 BST
Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

A section of the M77 has closed following a one-car crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash south of Newton Mearns at around 12.10am on Wednesday.

The M77 was originally only closed to all northbound traffic between junctions 5 and 8.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, this has now extended to include all northbound and southbound traffic between junctions 5 and 8.

The major road, between Kilmarnock and Glasgow, remains closed.

It is currently unknown if there have been any serious injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “The M77 is closed following a one car crash near junction 5 south of Newton Mearns that was reported to police around 12.10am on Wednesday.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The road is closed.placeholder image
The road is closed.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route and to allow extra time for their journey.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

In a post to social media, Traffic Scotland said: “The M77 remains closed in both directions between J5-J8 due to a road traffic collision.

“Surrounding routes are heavily congested due to traffic diverting with long delays expected and standstill traffic on approach.”

AA Traffic are reporting severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on the M77 southbound.

Related topics:TrafficMotoristsPolice Scotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice