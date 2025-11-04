A7 crash: Major road closed north of Langholm after crash with drivers told to avoid area

Rachel Fergusson
By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 4th Nov 2025, 13:30 GMT
Emergency services are at the scene.

The A7 is closed north of Langholm after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Police in the area said the major road is shut approximately four miles north of Langholm.

Police said the road could be closed for several hoursplaceholder image
Police said the road could be closed for several hours | Universal Images Group via Getty

Officers said the road is likely to be closed for a number of hours while emergency services are at the scene.

A diversion is place via Canonbie to Newcastleton to Hawick for people travelling north and vice versa for those travelling south.

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

