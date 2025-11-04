A7 crash: Major road closed north of Langholm after crash with drivers told to avoid area
Emergency services are at the scene.
The A7 is closed north of Langholm after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.
Police in the area said the major road is shut approximately four miles north of Langholm.
Officers said the road is likely to be closed for a number of hours while emergency services are at the scene.
A diversion is place via Canonbie to Newcastleton to Hawick for people travelling north and vice versa for those travelling south.
Police are urging people to avoid the area.
Comments
0 comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.