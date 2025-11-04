Emergency services are at the scene.

The A7 is closed north of Langholm after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Police in the area said the major road is shut approximately four miles north of Langholm.

Police said the road could be closed for several hours | Universal Images Group via Getty

Officers said the road is likely to be closed for a number of hours while emergency services are at the scene.

A diversion is place via Canonbie to Newcastleton to Hawick for people travelling north and vice versa for those travelling south.