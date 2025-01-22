A man has died following a crash involving a car and cyclist

By Amy Watson
Comment
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 11:40 BST
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.”

A man has died following a crash involving a car and cyclist in Eaglesham.

Emergency services attended the scene at around 10 om Thursday, January 16 and a 74-year-old male cyclist was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

He subsequently died on Tuesday, 21 January, 2025.

Sergeant Jack Swindells said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we continue to appeal to anyone who has yet to speak to us to get in touch.

"I am also asking for anyone with dash-cam to review the footage and pass on any relevant images which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0830 of Thursday, 16 January, 2025.

