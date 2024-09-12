Body found at Scottish beauty spot in search for hillwalker missing for 20 months

Ross Kinghorn had first been reported missing in January 2023 after travelling by train from Linlithgow

A body has been found in Perthshire that police suspect could be a hillwalker who was reported missing more than a year and a half ago.

Ross Kinghorn, 57, travelled by train from Linlithgow, West Lothian, on Monday, January 16 with the intention of going hillwalking in the Bridge of Tilt area of Perthshire.

He was last seen at around 9am that day after he arrived in Blair Atholl.

Ross Kinghorn, from Linlithgow, in the clothing he was wearing when last seen in January 2023. Picture: Police Scotland | Police Scotland

It is believed he set out for the Beinn a’ Ghlo hills nearby the same day. He was reported missing on January 20 after failing to return as planned.

Personal items belonging to Mr Kinghorn were found near Bridge of Tilt during a search operation.

Police Scotland said a body was found in the Glenfernate area of Blairgowrie earlier this week.

A spokesperson said: “Around 4.50pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, the body of a man was found in the Glenfernate area of Blairgowrie.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of missing man Ross Kinghorn has been informed.